Govt to provide free fertilizer, seeds to 16.71 lakh farmers

The government has decided to provide incentives to 16.71 lakh farmers for the production of wheat, maize, onion, oil and pulse crops and each farmer will get free seeds and fertilizers for the production of specific crops on one bigha of land.

In a press release sent by the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday, the ministry said that Tk137 crore has been allocated to provide incentives to farmers from the agriculture budget rehabilitation assistance sector of the Ministry of Agriculture.

This incentive is being given to increase the cultivation and production of wheat, maize, mustard, sunflower, groundnut, soybean, winter onion, mung bean, lentil, and khesari pulses during the rabi season.

Balai Krishna Hazra, additional secretary of Ministry of Agriculture, told TBS that the purpose of this incentive is to increase crop production and encourage farmers to continue farming.