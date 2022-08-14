Strict action if fertilisers are sold higher than fixed rate: Razzaque

Mentioning that the country has an adequate stock of fertiliser, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque has said strict action will be taken if anyone is found selling fertiliser at a high price compared to the price fixed by the government.

"The country has substantial stock of all types of fertiliser including Urea, TSP, DAP and MoP. We are closely monitoring the market so that no one can create an artificial crisis in the country," the minister said while talking to reporters at his office Sunday (14 August).

The recent fuel price hike will not create any impact on fertiliser price, he said, adding that agricultural production will not be hampered but prices of agricultural products will slightly increase.

Mentioning that the government is trying its best to ease people's suffering, Razzak said the price of food items, fertiliser, oil and gas has soared at an unusual rate due to various global reasons including the coronavirus pandemic and Russia- Ukraine war.

"As part of minimising people's hardship, the government will distribute rice to 50 lakh families at a cost of Tk15 per kilogram. Even different social safety net programmes will also be continued," he added.

Expressing hope that the price of fertilisers and food grains will come down, the minister said that the United States has lifted the fertiliser export ban on Russia. On the other hand, grain exports from Ukraine have also started. If wheat export from Ukraine resumes, the price of wheat in the international market may fall, resulting in the price drop of food items in the country.