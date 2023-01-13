Govt opens six medical centres near Biswa Ijtema ground

The Health Services Division of the health ministry has opened six makeshift medical centres near the venue of Biswa Ijtema being held on the bank of the River Turag river in Tongi to provide healthcare services to the devotees.

One each is located at Honda Gate, Bata Gate, Mannu Gate, while two are situated on the west bank of the river Turag.

Besides, a separate medical centre has been set up for foreign attendees like every year.

Also, there is a specialised medical centre at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital in Gazipur.

The temporary medical centres are providing the participating Muslims with treatment, medication and ambulance services round the clock.

The 56th edition of the annual Biswa Ijtema (World Congregation) began with the a'mbayan (general sermons) of Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Ziaul Haque after Fajr prayers.

Thousands of devotees from home and abroad – including India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Syria, Chad, Tajikistan Turkey, Afghanistan, Palestine, the UK, and the US – thronged the bank of Turag river to listen to scholars reciting and explaining verses from the Quran and to renew their commitment to Islamic values.