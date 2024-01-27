1st phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin on 2 Feb

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema will begin on the bank of the Turag River in Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, on 2 February.

Confirming the matter to BSS, Ijtema Chief Coordinator Md Mahfuzur Rahman said the followers of Maulana Zubairul Hasan Kandhlawi will join the first phase of Bishwa Ijtema to be held from 2 to 4 February.

With the participation of the supporters of Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, the second phase of the Ijtema will be held at the same venue from 9 to 11 February.