Govt to cancel passports for seditious activity from abroad: Minister Mozammel

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2022, 04:58 pm

Many are spreading lies abroad against the state, he says

Photo: Collected
A Cabinet Committee has advised for the cancellation of passports of those Bangladeshis who are carrying out sedition activities abroad, said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque. 

He announced the decision to the media following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Secretariat Wednesday (12 January). 

"Many people are spreading lies abroad against the state. The state suffers because of this. We have suggested that those who are doing anti-state activities abroad should have their passports revoked," he told the reporters. 

He said the committee has instructed relevant authorities to compile a list of those who are carrying out sedition activities abroad and verify it.

"If it is revealed that they (foreign Bangladeshis) are actively pursuing anti-state activities, authorities are instructed to take steps to revoke their passports," said the minister. 
 

