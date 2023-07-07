Sedition complaint lodged against Nur

A sedition complaint was lodged against Nurul Haque Nur, Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary and former Ducsu VP, on Friday (7 July) afternoon.

Al-Mamun, general secretary of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, a pro-Awami League platform, filed the complaint with Shahbagh police station.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Abdullah, duty officer at Shahbagh police station, said senior officials of the police station will analyse and investigate the complaint, and take further steps accordingly.

The complaint reads that Nur held a secret meeting with an individual named Mendi N Safadi, apparently an agent of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, in the United Arab Emirates.

"It seems that Nur and his party have been involved in a conspiracy to topple down the elected government in Bangladesh," reads the complaint.

The party's convener Reza Kibria recently made a statement confirming the meeting, Al-Amin wrote in the complaint.

He also said two private television channels of the country recently reported that Nur maintained connection with Chattogram Hill Tracts-based anti-state armed group Kuki-Chin National Front.

A similar complaint was lodged against Nur with Sylhet Kotwali police station earlier in January this year.