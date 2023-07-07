Sedition complaint lodged against Nur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

Sedition complaint lodged against Nur

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha General Secretary Al-Mamun filed the complaint with Shahbagh police station on Friday

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A sedition complaint was lodged against Nurul Haque Nur, Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary and former Ducsu VP, on Friday (7 July) afternoon. 

Al-Mamun, general secretary of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, a pro-Awami League platform, filed the complaint with Shahbagh police station.

Confirming the news to The Business Standard, Sub-Inspector Mohammad Abdullah, duty officer at Shahbagh police station, said senior officials of the police station will analyse and investigate the complaint, and take further steps accordingly.

The complaint reads that Nur held a secret meeting with an individual named Mendi N Safadi, apparently an agent of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad, in the United Arab Emirates. 

"It seems that Nur and his party have been involved in a conspiracy to topple down the elected government in Bangladesh," reads the complaint.

The party's convener Reza Kibria recently made a statement confirming the meeting, Al-Amin wrote in the complaint.

He also said two private television channels of the country recently reported that Nur maintained connection with Chattogram Hill Tracts-based anti-state armed group Kuki-Chin National Front.

A similar complaint was lodged against Nur with Sylhet Kotwali police station earlier in January this year.

Top News

Former Ducsu VP Nur / Nurul Haque Nur / sedition / Complaint

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

7h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

8h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

47m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away