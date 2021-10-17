Germany keen to help Bangladesh on climate, energy issues

Bangladesh

BSS
17 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:37 pm

Related News

Germany keen to help Bangladesh on climate, energy issues

BSS
17 October, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:37 pm
Germany keen to help Bangladesh on climate, energy issues

Germany today expressed its interest to cooperate Bangladesh on climate and energy issues.

"We want to cooperate Bangladesh in climate and energy sectors" said newly appointed German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troester while paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed newsmen after the meeting.

The envoy said the two countries are passing 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

He appreciated overall Bangladesh's  development and the mechanism to tackle the Covid-19 situation aptly.

The envoy said the death rate is relatively very low in comparison with the other countries.

On the climate change issue, Sheikh Hasina   said Bangladesh has started the adaptation and mitigation programmes with its own resources.

The Prime Minister highlighted various measures taken by her government and said a total of six crore doses (with single and double doses) have so far been given to Bangladeshi people.

She recalled with gratitude Germany's cooperation during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

The Prime Minister said many German families adopted "war babies" after the Liberation War.

Ambassador-at-Large Mohammad Ziauddin and Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus were present.

Top News

Germany / Germany-Bangladesh / Climate / energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

54m | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

59m | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025