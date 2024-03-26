Genocide perpetrated by Pakistan army in 1971 one of the most brutal atrocities in history: Bangladesh Envoy 

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman has said the genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani invading forces during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 stands as one of the most brutal atrocities in history.

He recounted the premeditated implementation of 'Operation Searchlight' on 25 March, 1971, which unleashed a wave of violence by the Pakistani occupation forces resulting in the deaths of 3 million people and the rapes of over two million women over the nine months of war.

He underscored the ongoing efforts of the High Commission towards securing recognition of the 1971 genocide in Canada.

He cited the collaborative efforts between the High Commission and the Bangabandhu Center for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS), which resulted in the decision of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg, Canada for the 'Permanent Display of the Exhibits of the Genocide' as well as the permanent display of the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in their Breaking the Silence Gallery.

He expressed optimism that the commissioning of the permanent display by CMHR would take place officially in September/October 2024.

On 25 March, Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa observed Genocide Day-2024 with solemn reverence.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada, Dr Khalilur Rahman, presided over a special discussion meeting commemorating the occasion at the High Commission's auditorium.

All officers and officials of the High Commission were present during the discussion event.

The proceedings commenced with observance of a minute of silence in remembrance of 3 million martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 1971.

Subsequently, messages from the President, Prime Minister on this significant day were read out by respective officers of the High Commission.

A documentary capturing the essence of the Genocide Day was also screened.

Among others, Dewan Hossne Ayub, Minister of the High Commission emphasised the importance of international recognition of the 1971 genocide.

Concluding the event, a special prayer was offered for the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and the three million martyrs of the Liberation War.