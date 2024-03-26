Genocide perpetrated by Pakistan army in 1971 one of the most brutal atrocities in history: Bangladesh Envoy 

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm

Related News

Genocide perpetrated by Pakistan army in 1971 one of the most brutal atrocities in history: Bangladesh Envoy 

UNB
26 March, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 05:10 pm
High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman. Photo: Collected
High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman. Photo: Collected

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada Dr Khalilur Rahman has said the genocide perpetrated by the Pakistani invading forces during Bangladesh's War of Liberation in 1971 stands as one of the most brutal atrocities in history.

He recounted the premeditated implementation of 'Operation Searchlight' on 25 March, 1971, which unleashed a wave of violence by the Pakistani occupation forces resulting in the deaths of 3 million people and the rapes of over two million women over the nine months of war.

He underscored the ongoing efforts of the High Commission towards securing recognition of the 1971 genocide in Canada.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He cited the collaborative efforts between the High Commission and the Bangabandhu Center for Bangladesh Studies in Canada (BCBS), which resulted in the decision of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) in Winnipeg, Canada for the 'Permanent Display of the Exhibits of the Genocide' as well as the permanent display of the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in their Breaking the Silence Gallery.

He expressed optimism that the commissioning of the permanent display by CMHR would take place officially in September/October 2024.

On 25 March, Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa observed Genocide Day-2024 with solemn reverence.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Canada, Dr Khalilur Rahman, presided over a special discussion meeting commemorating the occasion at the High Commission's auditorium.

All officers and officials of the High Commission were present during the discussion event.

The proceedings commenced with observance of a minute of silence in remembrance of 3 million martyrs who sacrificed their lives in 1971.

Subsequently, messages from the President, Prime Minister on this significant day were read out by respective officers of the High Commission.

A documentary capturing the essence of the Genocide Day was also screened.

Among others, Dewan Hossne Ayub, Minister of the High Commission emphasised the importance of international recognition of the 1971 genocide.

Concluding the event, a special prayer was offered for the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, and the three million martyrs of the Liberation War.

Independence Day / genocide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The shop does not generate much income but the satisfaction in feeding the needy is much bigger for its owner Nazrul Islam. Photo: Courtesy

A shop where the starving can eat for free

9h | Panorama
Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

1d | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Resigns Amid Safety Deficiency Controversy

6m | Videos
New schedule of metro

New schedule of metro

21m | Videos
First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

First Dragon Ball theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

1h | Videos
Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

Hero Islam Khalilov saved 100 lives in Moscow attack

3h | Videos