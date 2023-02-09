Ganga Vilas: World's longest river cruise anchors in Barishal

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The World's longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, which will travel 3,200 kilometres of the waterway through India and Bangladesh, reached Barishal on Tuesday (7 February) afternoon.

The cruise carrying thirty passengers was flagged off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 January (Friday) from Varanasi.

On its arrival, Deputy Commissioner of Barishal Jahangir Hossain and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ohedul Islam welcomed the thirty Swedish tourists, who boarded the maiden journey, with flowers.

The cruise is scheduled to leave Barishal for Narayanganj on Thursday (9 February).

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"The longest river cruise line will strengthen the relationship of people from both countries while attracting river cruise-loving tourists across the world," said Taufiq Rahman, chief executive of Journey Plus, which is responsible for conducting the trip for the Bangladesh part.

Raj Singh, the director of Nou Bihar, hoped that the longest naval route would unlock new potential for the tourism sector.

Earlier this month, Ganga Vilas reached Mongla Port in Bagerhat.

The 36-passenger-capacity cruise has undertaken a 51-day journey, with visits to 50 tourist spots, including world heritage sights, parks, river ghats, and major cities like Kolkata and Dhaka.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to Taufiq Rahman, the ship will stay in Bangladesh for 14 days; from 4-17 February for the first trip.

"We have received a list of 29 passengers out of 32 [for the first trip]. They are from Switzerland and mostly old-aged," Taufiq Rahman said adding that 15 started their journey from Varanasi and the rest will board from Kolkata.

The whole cruise from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh will cost $15,300 per person, reports the Hindu. The cost will be $300 for a day.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The cruise will cover almost 1,100km in Bangladesh before re-entering India under the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade.

According to Journey Plus, cruisers will visit Sundarbans, 60 Dome Mosque in Bagerhat, tourist spots in Barishal, historic places in Sonargaon and Dhaka, Atiya Mosque in Tangail and other places during the 14-day-Bangladesh-visit.

It also noted that there will be two more cruises between Guwahati and Dhaka in May and October next. 

