Ganga Vilas river cruise demonstrates power of rivers to connect Bangladesh, India: Pranay Verma

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Saturday welcomed the passengers aboard the world's longest river cruise MV GangaVilas on its arrival at Mongla port in Bangladesh.

The cruise was flagged off by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, India on 13 January.

It demonstrates the endeavour to boost river cruise tourism between Bangladesh and India, said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

In its journey to Bangladesh, the cruise also provides a unique opportunity to study the natural diversity and rich culture of Bangladesh, it said.

In his welcome remarks, High Commissioner Pranay Verma said that the Ganga Vilas river cruise is a historic development that demonstrates the power of rivers to connect India and Bangladesh and their peoples.

He hoped that the cruise will unlock the new potential for heritage and ecotourism in both India and Bangladesh, including the Sundarbans.