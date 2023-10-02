Free Bangla digital marketing course gets launched for beginners

Bangladesh

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Free Bangla digital marketing course gets launched for beginners

Press Release
02 October, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 08:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a development for aspiring digital marketers throughout the country, a free Bangla course covering the fundamentals of digital marketing has just been unveiled, said a press release.

Nazmul Ahmed, a certified Marketing Consultant, held a '10K Meetup Event' for his followers where he launched this five-hour long course on September 22, according to a press release.

Besides, this course has got an overwhelming 100,000 views on YouTube in 7 days.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

This course reportedly covers the basics of digital marketing including social media marketing, paid Ad marketing, copywriting, website optimization, and 16 more topics, etc.

During the event, Nazmul mentioned, "Although the internet is overflowing with digital marketing courses, most of them come with a high price tag, often offering low-quality content that barely scratches the fundamentals of digital marketing."

He believes that, just like primary education, everyone should have access to basic digital marketing skills, especially for free.

Driven by ambition, this marketer who has 15 years of professional experience in this field, has turned this belief into a reality by launching this 'Digital Marketing Fundamentals Course in Bangla' free of cost.

"Whether you're a future digital marketing pro, a curious student, a rural marketing enthusiast who does not have the right resources, or just eager to enhance your skills, this course will be an eye-opener for you," Nazmul claims.

Bangla / course

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

50m | Features
Photo: Collected

Simply Khulna: When food packs a punch

6h | Food
Photo: Collected

Where did hamburgers come from?

6h | Food
Shahjahan Bhuiyan’s parents and two out of his three siblings passed away when he was behind bars. He missed all the funerals. Photo: Nayem Ali

Hangman Shahjahan Bhuiyan: Life after 60 executions and 44 years in prison

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

Ukraine is preparing for uninterrupted power supply in winter

1h | TBS World
Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

Without ‘big brothers’, many actresses would go hungry - Zayed Khan

20m | TBS Entertainment
Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

Remittances fall to lowest in 41 months, export growth also declining

6h | TBS Economy
How to make lemon mint juice?

How to make lemon mint juice?

2h | TBS Food