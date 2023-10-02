Free Bangla digital marketing course gets launched for beginners

In a development for aspiring digital marketers throughout the country, a free Bangla course covering the fundamentals of digital marketing has just been unveiled, said a press release.

Nazmul Ahmed, a certified Marketing Consultant, held a '10K Meetup Event' for his followers where he launched this five-hour long course on September 22, according to a press release.

Besides, this course has got an overwhelming 100,000 views on YouTube in 7 days.

This course reportedly covers the basics of digital marketing including social media marketing, paid Ad marketing, copywriting, website optimization, and 16 more topics, etc.

During the event, Nazmul mentioned, "Although the internet is overflowing with digital marketing courses, most of them come with a high price tag, often offering low-quality content that barely scratches the fundamentals of digital marketing."

He believes that, just like primary education, everyone should have access to basic digital marketing skills, especially for free.

Driven by ambition, this marketer who has 15 years of professional experience in this field, has turned this belief into a reality by launching this 'Digital Marketing Fundamentals Course in Bangla' free of cost.

"Whether you're a future digital marketing pro, a curious student, a rural marketing enthusiast who does not have the right resources, or just eager to enhance your skills, this course will be an eye-opener for you," Nazmul claims.