Four cars of Piasha and Raj seized

Nazrul Islam Raj&#039;s cars seized by CID. Photo: TBS
Nazrul Islam Raj's cars seized by CID. Photo: TBS

Two teams of Criminal Investigation Department's Dhaka Metro North unit have seized four cars of model Faria Mahbub Piasha and director Nazrul Islam Raj.

In separate raids conducted at Piasha's residence in Baridhara and Raz's residence in Banani, the police seized two cars from each.

An official from CID involved with the investigation confirmed the matter to TBS.

The detective branch (DB) police detained Piasha on 1 August night on charge of blackmailing people while RAB detained Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj on August 4 based on information from actor Pori Moni.

