Court rejects CID plea for further remand of Piasha and Mou

A Dhaka court has rejected a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) plea for five more days of custodial interrogation of models Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter in separate cases filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act.

Magistrate Baki Billah passed the order when CID produced them before the court today. Later the court sent them to jail.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Piasha from her Baridhara residence on 1 August night along with drugs. Mou Akter was detained from Mohammadpur area on same night.

There are allegations that the models used to build good relations with well-off people and used to blackmail them by inviting them to their residences.

A Dhaka court later granted eight-day remand of Piasha and four-day remand of Mou for interrogations.

