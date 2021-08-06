Model Piasha, Mou on fresh remand
Models, Faria Mahabub Piasha and Mou Akter were freshly placed on remand in separate cases filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act.
Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted eight-day remand of Piasha and four-day remand of Mou for interrogations.
Before that, police sought 24-day remand for Piasha in three cases filed with Gulshan, Bhatara and Khilkhet Police Stations and ten-day for Mou in another case filed with Mohammadpur Police Station.
On 2 August, the duo was placed on three-day remand each in two separate drug cases.
They were arrested along with drugs including yaba, liquor and shisha during a raid of Detective Branch (DB).
"The two models were members of a blackmailing ring. People from well-off families visit their houses to have drugs. They used to blackmail them by capturing photos, said Harunor Rashid, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police after their arrest.