Pori Moni, Raj to be produced before court in afternoon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 02:51 pm

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) will produce actor Shamsunnahar Smrity alias Pori Moni and Raj Multimedia owner Nazrul Islam Raj before the court today afternoon.

RAB Intelligence Wing Director Lt Col Khairul Islam confirmed the news and said RAB will hold a briefing about their findings from the raids that took place Wednesday.

"We have found their (Raj and Pori Moni) involvement in pornography and explicit videos were recovered from the duo's possession," he told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Wednesday, RAB Intelligence Wing detained Pori Moni from her residence in Banani and seized a large number of drugs following a raid.

Later in the evening, Raj Multimedia Proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj was also detained from his house on information from Pori Moni. 

 

 

 

        

