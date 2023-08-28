Forest Research registers 3 new bamboo varieties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

Forest Research registers 3 new bamboo varieties

The varieties have also been recommended for cultivation across the country as inbred bamboo

TBS Report
28 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2023, 10:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Forest Research Institute (BFRI) on 7 August registered three new varieties of bamboo, namely BFRI bamboo BB1, BFRI bamboo BN1, and BFRI bamboo BS1.

Besides, the varieties, the first-ever innovation of the institute, have been recommended for cultivation across the country as inbred bamboo.

With the addition of these three varieties, the total count of native bamboo species in Bangladesh has now reached 40.

Comprehensive details about the identifying features and characteristics of the new bamboo species have been provided in the registration certificate.

The BFRI bamboo variety BB1 exhibits an average culm height of 17.74m and a diameter of 6.80cm. A three-year-old clump of this bamboo variety yields 30.40 culms. The seedling survival rate in field conditions reaches an impressive 100%. 

In addition, these bamboo seedlings display a remarkable resistance to diseases. The anticipated lifespan of this variety spans approximately 4 to 5 years, with a promising yield potential of 6,800 culms per hectare.

The average culm height of the BN1 variety stands at 19.42m, accompanied by a diameter of 6.30cm. A three-year-old clump produces 51.4 culms. The BN1 variety showcases a full seedling survival rate when subjected to field conditions. 

The projected lifespan of the BN1 variety falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, presenting an impressive yield potential of 11,600 culms per hectare.

The BFRI bamboo variety BS1 has an average culm height measuring 22.39m and a diameter of 6.23cm. In a span of three years, a clump of this bamboo variety yields 31 culms. Just like the other two varieties, the seedling survival rate under field-level conditions is a robust 100%, coupled with the advantageous trait of disease resistance in the bamboo seedlings. 

The expected duration of this variety's life falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, while its yield potential demonstrates promise at 9,412 culms per hectare. 

The BFRI advisory committee finalised the decision to register the new bamboo species on 16 August 2022.

Prior to this, on 14 August, an expert committee from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change meticulously examined the research results and recommended the registration of these new bamboo varieties.

The journey to developing these varieties began in 1991 when BFRI established a tissue culture lab. 

Over the years, researchers developed three new bamboo varieties while producing Borak, Makla, and Karjoba bamboo seedlings using tissue culture.

Researchers at BFRI Silviculture-Genetics Division lab completed the tissue culture protocol of Borak bamboo in 2002. Subsequently, they completed the tissue culture protocols for Makla bamboo and Karjoba bamboo in 2004 and 2005 respectively. 

They observed that the morphological characteristics of these new bamboo seedlings varied from that of the original species.

In 2005, experimentation with the fresh bamboo types commenced in Pabna, Rajshahi University, Jahangirnagar University, the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University, and Bandarban. 

After observing the successful cultivation of these bamboo variants in various regions of the country, the researchers recommended official registration to the authorities.

The BFRI bamboo varieties have been named after their respective parent bamboo species — BB1 was developed from Borak bamboo (Bambusa Balcooa), BN1 from Makla bamboo (Bambusa Nutans) and BS1 from Karjoba bamboo (Bambusa Salarkhanii). 

Top News

bamboo / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Forest Research Institute

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

5h | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are probe reports kept from the public?

5h | Panorama
More than 60% of female adolescents who use public transport in the capital become victims of some form of harassment. Some companies wanted to alleviate this pain and thus women-only ridesharing apps were born. PHOTO: Noor-A-Alam.

Women-only ridesharing apps step on the brakes

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

bhutan_halves_travel_fees_to_attract_tourists

Bhutan halves travel fees to attract tourists

1h | TBS World
Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

Nepal launches e-visa for Bangladeshi visitors

6h | TBS World
How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

Putin and Prigozhin: How a long friendship turned ugly

21h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh