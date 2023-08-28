Forest Research registers 3 new bamboo varieties

Bangladesh Forest Research Institute (BFRI) on 7 August registered three new varieties of bamboo, namely BFRI bamboo BB1, BFRI bamboo BN1, and BFRI bamboo BS1.

Besides, the varieties, the first-ever innovation of the institute, have been recommended for cultivation across the country as inbred bamboo.

With the addition of these three varieties, the total count of native bamboo species in Bangladesh has now reached 40.

Comprehensive details about the identifying features and characteristics of the new bamboo species have been provided in the registration certificate.

The BFRI bamboo variety BB1 exhibits an average culm height of 17.74m and a diameter of 6.80cm. A three-year-old clump of this bamboo variety yields 30.40 culms. The seedling survival rate in field conditions reaches an impressive 100%.

In addition, these bamboo seedlings display a remarkable resistance to diseases. The anticipated lifespan of this variety spans approximately 4 to 5 years, with a promising yield potential of 6,800 culms per hectare.

The average culm height of the BN1 variety stands at 19.42m, accompanied by a diameter of 6.30cm. A three-year-old clump produces 51.4 culms. The BN1 variety showcases a full seedling survival rate when subjected to field conditions.

The projected lifespan of the BN1 variety falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, presenting an impressive yield potential of 11,600 culms per hectare.

The BFRI bamboo variety BS1 has an average culm height measuring 22.39m and a diameter of 6.23cm. In a span of three years, a clump of this bamboo variety yields 31 culms. Just like the other two varieties, the seedling survival rate under field-level conditions is a robust 100%, coupled with the advantageous trait of disease resistance in the bamboo seedlings.

The expected duration of this variety's life falls within the range of 4 to 5 years, while its yield potential demonstrates promise at 9,412 culms per hectare.

The BFRI advisory committee finalised the decision to register the new bamboo species on 16 August 2022.

Prior to this, on 14 August, an expert committee from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change meticulously examined the research results and recommended the registration of these new bamboo varieties.

The journey to developing these varieties began in 1991 when BFRI established a tissue culture lab.

Over the years, researchers developed three new bamboo varieties while producing Borak, Makla, and Karjoba bamboo seedlings using tissue culture.

Researchers at BFRI Silviculture-Genetics Division lab completed the tissue culture protocol of Borak bamboo in 2002. Subsequently, they completed the tissue culture protocols for Makla bamboo and Karjoba bamboo in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

They observed that the morphological characteristics of these new bamboo seedlings varied from that of the original species.

In 2005, experimentation with the fresh bamboo types commenced in Pabna, Rajshahi University, Jahangirnagar University, the Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University, and Bandarban.

After observing the successful cultivation of these bamboo variants in various regions of the country, the researchers recommended official registration to the authorities.

The BFRI bamboo varieties have been named after their respective parent bamboo species — BB1 was developed from Borak bamboo (Bambusa Balcooa), BN1 from Makla bamboo (Bambusa Nutans) and BS1 from Karjoba bamboo (Bambusa Salarkhanii).