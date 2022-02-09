Foreign Secretary to visit India from 23-25 Feb

Bangladesh

BSS
09 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 05:38 pm

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen will be visiting India from 23 to 25 February at an invitation of his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Shringla has extended the invitation to Momen during his two-day official visit to Bangladesh in December last year.

Foreign Secretary Momen will arrive in Chennai, the southern part of India on 23 February from Dhaka where he will formally inaugurate Bangladesh's Deputy High Commission, a source familiar with the visit told BSS today.

From Chennai, the foreign secretary will reach New Delhi the next day (24 February) where he will hold a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

During the meeting, the two foreign secretaries are expected to discuss various bilateral and multilateral issues ranging from bilateral cooperation to security issues, according to the sources.

Foreign secretary Momen will leave New Delhi for Dhaka on 25 February after completing his three-day official visit to India.

When contacted a source of Bangladesh mission in New Delhi confirmed the visit of Bangladesh foreign secretary saying they are working on the visit.

"Yes, the visit is almost confirmed...we are working on it," an official of the mission said. But, he declined to give details.

Momen last visited India from 27 to 29 January last year for the annual Bangladesh-India Foreign Office Consultation (FOC).

Foreign secretaries of both the countries led their respected delegation to the FOC when they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral interest ranging from Covid-19 cooperation to security issues.

