FM seeks Danish investments in renewable energy, ICT sector

Highlighting Danish knowledge and expertise, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday sought Danish investments in renewable energy, particularly offshore wind and solar energy as well as in the ICT sector.

The foreign minister expressed optimism to further strengthen our bilateral ties and widen business baskets further.

The issues were discussed when Ambassador of Denmark to Bangladesh Christian Brix Moller met the foreign minister at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Danish Ambassador termed the relations between the two countries as value-based, exceptional and strong.

Bangladesh is Denmark's second largest development partner and the largest in terms of per capita trade, he added.

Ambassador Moller raised increasing interests of Danish companies in Bangladesh's port infrastructure and renewable energy sectors including APM Terminals' initiatives to construct and operate a container terminal at Laldia in Chattogram and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Copenhagen Offshore Partners proposal to invest US$ 1.3 billion in Bangladesh to generate 500 MW offshore wind energy.

He also expressed Danish investors' interest in establishing cold chains in Bangladesh.

The Ambassador hoped for a visit by the Danish Foreign Minister to Bangladesh in near future, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He congratulated Dr Hasan on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

The Foreign Minister thanked Denmark for its continued development cooperation and support to Bangladesh's climate affected communities along coastal areas and the Danish businesses for their investment, particularly in the shipping, logistics and pharmaceutical sectors.

He suggested establishing factories at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Chattogram with a dedicated area for Danish investments.

Both sides also expressed satisfaction over collaboration between the two countries in multilateral fora and on climate and green transition issues.