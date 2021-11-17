FM of Comoros commends Bangladesh’s excellent economic performance

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 10:55 am

Photo: Foreign ministry
Photo: Foreign ministry

Foreign Minister of Comoros Dhoihir Dhoulkamal commended the excellent economic performance of Bangladesh. He mentioned that Comoros would consider importing RMG and other products from Bangladesh.

The foreign minister said this at a meeting with Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr AK Abdul Momen, at the State Guest House Padma in the afternoon on 16 November.

The Foreign Minister of Comoros is visiting Dhaka for participating in the 21st Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers and related meetings.

Dr Momen mentioned that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the socio-economic sectors. Bangladesh has maintained robust growth in the economy during the last decade. He also cited the excellent achievement of Bangladesh in the agricultural sector. FM mentioned that Bangladesh exports various goods to the African countries including RMG, leather, jute and pharmaceutical products.

Mentioning that both Bangladesh and Comoros are growing economies, the Comorian minister said that both countries may enhance cooperation in trade and economic sectors. He underlined the importance of signing a trade agreement between the two countries. He also proposed that the Comorian officials may be trained in the natural gas exploration field at Bangladesh institutes.

The Comorian Foreign Minister also showed interest in visiting some pharmaceuticals and garment industries in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh side proposed that there may be direct trade of goods like spices and vanilla from Comoros to Bangladesh. It was also agreed that there would be exchanges of visits between business delegations of the two countries. As IORA members States, both countries expressed intention to continue cooperation under the framework of IORA.

