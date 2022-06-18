Flood situation in the northeast worsens, rain link with Netrokona snapped

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:22 pm

Related News

Flood situation in the northeast worsens, rain link with Netrokona snapped

Sylhet, Sunamganj homes without power as substation goes underwater, over 30 lakh marooned

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 01:22 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The flood situation of the country's northeast region has further deteriorated leaving over 30 lakh people marooned in different upazilas and towns. 

Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sylhet, said there will be no improvement in the flood situation if the rain does not stop upstream.

The Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh local public representatives along with volunteers have been running rescue operations since Satruday to save those stranded in remote areas.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

However, many in Companiganj have complained that no one from the administration has offered aid and they were unable to establish contact with them.

Responding to such allegations, Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Lusikanta Hajong said that the road communication of Companiganj with Sylhet has collapsed due to flood waters.

"Even the mobile phone network is not working properly."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"As a part of the rescue operation, tall buildings in the upazila are being used as shelters and the administration is working to provide emergency food aid to the victims," he added.

When contacted, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (SC) Mohammad Mojibur Rahman said that the UNOs in Companiganj and Gowainghat have been asked to buy boats in order to conduct rescue operations in the waterlogged areas.

"They have also been allocated a budget for this reason," the DC added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Besides, Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid substation, which supplies electricity to the two districts, had to be shut down after floodwater entered its control room.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, chief engineer of Sylhet Power Development Board, said, "Water has entered the switch room of the station. This is why we had to shut down the substation at around 12:15pm on Saturday.

"Power supply to Sylhet and Sunamganj is now suspended."

However, efforts are underway to quickly pump out the water from the facility to restore power supply to the flood-affected areas, he added.  

Also, a rail bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj upazila in flood water, suspending the communication with rest of the parts of the country.

The bridge in the Islampur area, located in the middle of Mohanganj and Atitpur rail station, collaped at around 9am this morning.

Meanwhile, floods triggered by incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream hills have split a road into two at Ariyal village adjacent to Colonel Bazar in Moniyanda union of Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria.

As a result, the area has been disconnected from the rest of the country.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to locals, it has been raining continuously for the last two days. 

Water coming down from upstream hills of Tripura in India is making things worse.

Akhaura has been inundated since yesterday and most of the locals are still marooned, reports our correspondent after visiting the flood-affected areas.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Moniyanda union parishad Chairman Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury Deepak said that necessary steps are being taken to help the people suffering from the flood.

The deputy commissioner of the district will also visit the affected areas today (18 June), Mahbubul added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Sylhet / Sunamganj / Flood / Flood Affected People

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

1h | Panorama
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

3h | Panorama
Tips to sell your car online

Tips to sell your car online

2h | Wheels
BMW tease 2023 M3 touring ahead of Goodwood unveiling

BMW tease 2023 M3 touring ahead of Goodwood unveiling

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

Why is K2 the World's toughest mountain to climb?

2h | Videos
US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

US monetary policy putting a dent on your income

15h | Videos
Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

Covid's fourth wave has begun, experts warn

16h | Videos
Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

Bangladesh makes record 6 ducks in an innings again

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani