Flood situation in the northeast worsens, rain link with Netrokona snapped

The flood situation of the country's northeast region has further deteriorated leaving over 30 lakh people marooned in different upazilas and towns.

Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) in Sylhet, said there will be no improvement in the flood situation if the rain does not stop upstream.

The Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh local public representatives along with volunteers have been running rescue operations since Satruday to save those stranded in remote areas.

However, many in Companiganj have complained that no one from the administration has offered aid and they were unable to establish contact with them.

Responding to such allegations, Companiganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Lusikanta Hajong said that the road communication of Companiganj with Sylhet has collapsed due to flood waters.

"Even the mobile phone network is not working properly."

"As a part of the rescue operation, tall buildings in the upazila are being used as shelters and the administration is working to provide emergency food aid to the victims," he added.

When contacted, Sylhet Deputy Commissioner (SC) Mohammad Mojibur Rahman said that the UNOs in Companiganj and Gowainghat have been asked to buy boats in order to conduct rescue operations in the waterlogged areas.

"They have also been allocated a budget for this reason," the DC added.

Besides, Kumargaon 132/33 KV grid substation, which supplies electricity to the two districts, had to be shut down after floodwater entered its control room.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, chief engineer of Sylhet Power Development Board, said, "Water has entered the switch room of the station. This is why we had to shut down the substation at around 12:15pm on Saturday.

"Power supply to Sylhet and Sunamganj is now suspended."

However, efforts are underway to quickly pump out the water from the facility to restore power supply to the flood-affected areas, he added.

Also, a rail bridge collapsed in Netrakona's Mohanganj upazila in flood water, suspending the communication with rest of the parts of the country.

The bridge in the Islampur area, located in the middle of Mohanganj and Atitpur rail station, collaped at around 9am this morning.

Meanwhile, floods triggered by incessant rain and onrush of water from upstream hills have split a road into two at Ariyal village adjacent to Colonel Bazar in Moniyanda union of Akhaura upazila in Brahmanbaria.

As a result, the area has been disconnected from the rest of the country.

According to locals, it has been raining continuously for the last two days.

Water coming down from upstream hills of Tripura in India is making things worse.

Akhaura has been inundated since yesterday and most of the locals are still marooned, reports our correspondent after visiting the flood-affected areas.

Moniyanda union parishad Chairman Mahbubul Alam Chowdhury Deepak said that necessary steps are being taken to help the people suffering from the flood.

The deputy commissioner of the district will also visit the affected areas today (18 June), Mahbubul added.