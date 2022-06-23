Flights resume at Sylhet airport

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 12:14 pm

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Flights have resumed at the Osmani International Airport after six days of closure amid the ongoing flood.

A London-bound flight (BG201) left from the airport at 9:80am on Thursday, confirmed Abdus Sattar, station manager of Osmani International Airport.

The airport authorities had suspended flight operations at the airport as flood water inundated the runway on 17 June. 

Though the floodwater receded from the airport on Sunday, flights operation could not be resumed as approach lights were still inundated, added Abdus Sattar.

Previously on Wednesday Abdus Sattar said, the airport authorities will only operate flights in the daytime. The decision to operate flights at night will be taken later.  

The second round of floods devastated the northeastern part of the country, especially Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, and Habiganj districts.

