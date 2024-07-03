Sylhet flood: Water level starts receding as rain subsides, shelters overflow

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 08:17 pm

Commuters struggle to cross through roads inundated in flood water in Sylhet on wednesday, 3 July. Photo: TBS/Debashish Debu
Commuters struggle to cross through roads inundated in flood water in Sylhet on wednesday, 3 July. Photo: TBS/Debashish Debu

The flood situation in Sylhet has shown slight improvement over the last 24 hours as rainfall ceased, leading to a decrease in river water levels. 

However, despite the receding waters, the number of people seeking shelter has increased.

According to the Sylhet district administration, as of Wednesday (3 July) afternoon, some 8,823 individuals have taken refuge in 646 shelters across the district. Approximately 550 people sought shelter just the previous day.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan said, "Although water levels subsided today, the flooding had intensified earlier in the week and forced many to evacuate to shelters as water entered residential areas."

The Sylhet Meteorological Department reported that Sylhet received 25 mm of rain between 6am Tuesday and 6am Wednesday (3 July), with an additional 4 mm recorded from 6am to 4pm on Wednesday. 

Shah Md Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet met office, warned of potential heavy rainfall over the next two days due to cloudy skies.

Gowainghat Upazila remains the most severely affected by the third wave of flooding. Despite receding waters, several roads including Gowainghat-Salutikar, Gowainghat-Radhanagar, and Hatir Pada-Fatehpur remained closed to traffic as they were still submerged in water.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Tishrendu Purkayastha told The Business Standard that 98 people from Gowainghat have sought shelter in the third phase.

The Water Development Board reported a slight decrease in water levels in the Surma and Kushiara rivers today. However, both rivers continue to flow above danger levels at Kanighat and Fenchuganj points respectively.

 Dipak Ranjan Das, executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board, said reduced rainfall in Cherrapunji has contributed to declining water levels in Sylhet. 

However, he cautioned that an increase in upstream rains could lead to a resurgence of river water levels.

Over 700,000 people across 13 upazilas in Sylhet are grappling with the impact of the third wave of flooding, compounded by lingering effects from previous waves. Despite the challenges, Sylhet city has remained unaffected thus far.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan highlighted proactive measures taken by upazila executive officers following directives from higher authorities to prepare for potential flooding. 

He assured the readiness of relief centers and affirmed the government's cautious approach to managing the situation.

Sylhet previously experienced severe flooding in late May, followed by a second wave in mid-June, and is now contending with a third wave that began on July 1, underscoring ongoing challenges posed by heavy rains and hill torrents from upstream areas.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

