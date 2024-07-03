US provides $350,000 for flood affected people in Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 06:17 pm

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society workers in Sylhet flood affected area. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society workers in Sylhet flood affected area. Photo: Courtesy

The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $350,000 in humanitarian assistance to help communities in the Sylhet and Sunamganj districts recover from devastating floods.

With this funding, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society will distribute multi-purpose cash assistance in communities that were hit hardest, reads a press release from the US Embassy.

"The United States has stood by Bangladesh to respond to natural disasters for more than 50 years. Through USAID, we are proud to partner with the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and support the communities affected most by this latest tragedy with cash assistance for purchasing food and water, maintaining livelihoods, repairing shelters, and other necessary items," said US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Severe flooding due to heavy monsoon rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh has displaced nearly 30,000 people to shelter centres, impacting over 2.5 million individuals. 

In the northeastern region, further heavy rainfall could result in another short-term flood situation in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj where the need for assistance is dire, and worsen conditions.

Since Bangladesh's independence, the United States government has invested more than $8 billion to improve the lives of Bangladeshis.  With an annual budget of $200 million in development and another $100 million in humanitarian assistance, USAID programs in Bangladesh expand food security and economic opportunity, improve disaster risk reduction, improve health and education, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and increase resilience to climate change.

