Fitra per person set at minimum Tk75, maximum Tk2,310

The Islamic Foundation has set the Fitra minimum at Tk75 with a maximum of Tk2,310 this year.

With this, the minimum Fitra has been increased by Tk5 compared to last year while the maximum amount remained the same.

The government organisation fixed the amount on Saturday at a meeting chaired by Hafez Mufti Maulana Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, also chairman of the National Fitra Setting Committee.

Fitra, also known as Zakat al-Fitr, is a compulsory charity that Muslims have to give to the poor before the Eid day prayer congregation or Jamaat. Without giving these alms, their Eid is considered incomplete.

The amount of Fitra per person is determined based on the market prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, and some other essential items.