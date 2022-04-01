Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 10:07 pm

Ramadan 2022 to start on Saturday in Saudi Arabia

After approving the sighting, the Saudi Supreme Court said that Saturday will be the first day of the holy month

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia will observe Ramadan from Saturday, after an official sighting of the new crescent moon, the Saudi Supreme Court announced on Friday.

The Supreme Court also congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, all citizens and residents of the Kingdom and all Muslims on the holy month, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic — or Hijri — calendar. It is also believed to be the month the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset every day of the month, which is typically 29 or 30 days.

The month is also a period during which Muslims seek to strengthen their faith through prayer and increased recitation of the Quran.

Saudi Arabia has eased Covid-19 restrictions for Ramadan this year. This allows worshippers to return to mosques at full capacity without any social-distancing measures, after two years.

 

