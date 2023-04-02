Fitra per person set at minimum Tk115, maximum Tk2,640

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 01:05 pm

Photo: Colelcted
Photo: Colelcted

This year, the Islamic Foundation has set the Fitra minimum at Tk115 with a maximum of Tk2, 640.

The National Committee on Fitra set the donation rate at a meeting on Sunday, led by committee President Hafez Mufti Mohammad Ruhul Amin, also the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The amount of Fitra per person has been determined based on the market prices of flour, dates, raisin, cheese, and some other essential items in 1444 Hijri. The minimum and maximum levels of Fitra are set by taking the price of these goods across the country into consideration.

Fitra, also known as Zakat al-fitr, is the compulsory charity that Muslims have to give to the poor before the Eid day prayer congregation or Jamaat. Without giving these alms, their Eid is considered incomplete.

