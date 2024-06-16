First time Benazir formally admits he left country

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed formally admitted for the first time that he has left the country.

The declaration came in his resignation letter as president of the Boat Club in Dhaka.

Benazir Ahmed sent the resignation letter to the club's advisor Rubel Aziz on 13 June, confirmed Nasir U Mahmud, a member of the Boat Club's executive committee.

Nasir U Mahmud said Benazir Ahmed, who was serving as the president of the Boat Club, informed advisor Rubel Aziz in a letter that he is currently abroad with his family due to urgent matters. As a result, he is unable to fulfill his duties as the club's president. Following Benazir Ahmed's resignation, Rubel Aziz has been appointed as the acting president.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been investigating the assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed and his family. Amidst this investigation, he left the country with his family on 4 May.

Benazir Ahmed served as IGP from April 2020 to September 2022 and as the Director General of RAB from January 2015 to April 2020. He also held the position of Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for a long time.

ACC prosecutors said investigation into the assets of Benazir Ahmed's family is ongoing. The court has ordered the seizure of the discovered assets so far. Recently, the ACC found information about eight more flats in Dhaka in the name of Benazir Ahmed and his family. Six of these flats are in a building in Adabor, Dhaka, and two in Badda, located in a 14-story building named Rupayan Limited Square, which are commercial or office spaces.

In total, 12 flats in Dhaka have been found in the name of Benazir Ahmed's family, with the earlier discovery of four flats in Gulshan.

Following an application by the ACC, Senior Special Judge of Dhaka Metropolitan, Mohammad Assams Zagul Hossain, recently ordered the seizure of eight flats belonging to Benazir Ahmed's family. Additionally, the court ordered the seizure of approximately 76 bighas (25 acres) of land and the shares of private Citizen Television and Tiger Craft Apparels Limited.

Previously, the court had ordered the seizure of 621 bighas of land in Gopalganj, Madaripur, Cox's Bazar, and Savar in Dhaka, shares of 19 companies, and four flats in Gulshan in two phases in the name of Benazir Ahmed and his family.

At that time, the court also ordered the freezing of Tk 3 million in savings certificates, 33 bank accounts, and three BO accounts (beneficiary owner's accounts for share trading). In total, 697 bighas of land have been found in the name of Benazir Ahmed's family.