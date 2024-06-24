Now Benazir's wife, daughters skip ACC quizzing

Photo: Collected
Despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Zeeshan Mirza, the wife of former Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning. 

They were scheduled to appear at the anti-graft commission's head office at 10am today (24 June), said an ACC official seeking anonymity. 

Benazir Ahmed also failed to appear before the ACC yesterday (23 June).

After Benazir's no appearance, the ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin said the commission would now pursue further legal action against the former police chief.

Benazir skips quizzing, ACC likely to file case now 

"In the same vein, if his wife and daughters do not appear for interrogation on 24 June, further legal action will be taken against them as well," she said in a press release last afternoon.

Contacted by TBS yesterday, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam said that filing a case against the former inspector general of police (IGP) is the next legal step, which the ACC will decide upon.

He noted that probes into Benazir and his family members regarding substantial assets beyond their known income are progressing actively.

The Benazir-nama: How did the emperor buy so many clothes?

Benazir Ahmed served as IGP from April 2020 to September 2022 and as the director general of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from January 2015 to April 2020.

He also held the position of Commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) for a long time.

Bangla daily Kaler Kantho first published a report on Benazir's assets last year.

In the report titled "Aladdin's Lamp in Benazir's House," the newspaper unearthed some of the assets Benazir had allegedly stowed away.

Benazir & Co Unlimited: What newly exposed property looks like

Following an inquiry, the ACC submitted a petition to a Dhaka court over the matter.

On 19 May, the Dhaka court ordered the disclosure of all properties listed in 119 documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

On 23 May, the same Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 345 bighas of property listed in 83 documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

