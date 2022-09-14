More cooperation needed among countries to prevent cybercrimes, says IGP

UNB
14 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:23 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed on Wednesday emphasised forming an alliance and increase cooperation among the police forces of different countries to prevent cybercrime and it is not possible for any single country to deal with these crimes.

The IGP came up with the remark while addressing the conclusion programme of the three-day-long 11th INTERPA annual conference at a city hotel on Wednesday (14 September).

International Association of Police Academies (INTERPA), an international organisation of police training institutions of different countries, began in Dhaka on Monday.

The IGP said that the way in which crimes are increasing through the use of digital devices and platforms in today's world is becoming a threat to internet users. Therefore, police should increase the use of digital technology to maintain law and order, control crimes and protect internet users, he added.

The IGP said there is no alternative to using digital technology in police force to successfully prevent crimes.

Terming the three-day INTERPA conference a success, the IGP said that potential areas for increasing the capacity of police in the member countries have been identified in the conference.

There was an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experiences among the representatives of different countries attended the conference, which will help in enhancing the capacity of police to face the future challenges in the cyber world, he added.

INTERPA President and Turkish National Police Academy Rector Professor Yilmaz Colak and Police Staff College Bangladesh Rector (Additional IG) Khandaker Golam Faruk spoke on the occasion.

The theme of the three-day-long annual conference of the INTERPA was "Digitalisation of Policing".

The representatives of Bangladesh and other countries presented 13 papers in various working sessions of the conference. One hundred twenty seven delegates from 44 countries of the world participated in the conference.

The next conference will be held in India in 2023.

