Security beefed up to make Padma Bridge opening programme successful: IGP

Law & order

BSS
24 June, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 05:46 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said all sorts of security arrangements have been taken in order to make the public meetings, to be attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, successful on the occasion of Padma Bridge opening programme on 25 June.

He told the newsmen on Friday afternoon after visiting the meeting place in Banglabazar Ghat area at Shibchar under Madaripur district.

"Steps have been taken as all the people can return to their homes safely from here after the public meeting," said the IGP.

Officials from all the government agencies including SSF, DGFI, NSI, district police, highway police and river police are now being deployed here to conduct the security arrangements.

Replying to a query on whether there is any threat at the Padma Bridge opening programme, Dr Benazir said, "We are collecting updated information every moment ... Security arrangements have been strengthened not only at the meeting place of the Padma Bridge opening programme but it also beefed up across the country."

"The members of all forces are ready to face all kinds of situation," he told journalists.

Meanwhile, the police force will also celebrate the Padma Bridge opening programme in festive mood, said the police chief.

Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhruy Abdullah Al Mamun, Commander of RAB-8 Additional DIG Jamil Hasan, Madaripur Police Super Golam Mostafa Rasel, among others, attended during this time.

