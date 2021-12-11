Firefighters rescue 4 passengers trapped in Cox’s Bazar airport lift

Fire service personnel have rescued four passengers after they were trapped in the elevator of Cox's Bazar Airport on Saturday.

Airport sources said four Dhaka-bound passengers of a US-Bangla Airlines flight got stuck in the lift of the airport around 9:15am. Being informed by airport authorities, members of fire service and civil defence rushed to the spot and rescued the four after breaking the elevator doors at around 10am.

Shahadat Hossain, station officer of Cox's Bazar Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the four trapped passengers were rescued safely.

Later, they flew to Dhaka by another US-Bangla flight.

