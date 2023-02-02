'Finance ministry stops budget support for human development programme ENRICH'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 05:03 pm

Related News

'Finance ministry stops budget support for human development programme ENRICH'

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 05:03 pm
&#039;Finance ministry stops budget support for human development programme ENRICH&#039;

The operation of the human development programme – Enhancing Resources and Incapacities of Poor Households towards Elimination of Poverty (ENRICH) – becomes uncertain as the Ministry of Finance has stopped its budget support, said Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed.  

 Kazi Khaliquzzaman made the disclosure at a book unveiling programme held at the PKSF building in the capital's Agargaon area Thursday (2 January).

 The programme, attended by Prime Minister's Adviser on Economic Affairs Mashiur Rahman as the chief guest, was organised to unveil the research book "Sustainable Development, Human Dignity and Choice: Lessons from the ENRICH Program, Bangladesh" by the international publishing institution Springer Nature.

 Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed said they are facing trouble running the programme as the ministry has stopped its funding for the last three years.

 ENRICH, a development programme by the PKSF, was launched in 2010 aiming to address the multidimensionality of poverty and create an environment for disadvantaged people enabling them to live a dignified life.

 Dr Md Jashim Uddin, Additional Managing Director of PKSF said, "Another aspect of the ENRICH programme is to continue development rather than excluding anyone.

 Professor Martin Greeley of the University of Sussex and Associate Professor of the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University Dr Asif M Shahan and Dr Shubhasish Barua conducted an unbiased study.

Based on results of the research, Springer Nature published the research book. The study revealed that the ENRICH programme is being conducted with all the necessities of human life. It aims to enhance human dignity and the beneficiaries can build their own position in the society.

ENRICH Project

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

7h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

9h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

9h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

Mugging rife in Tejgaon, murder in Wari

5m | TBS Current Affairs
Colorful display of SAGC

Colorful display of SAGC

10m | TBS Graduates
Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

1d | TBS Round Table

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane