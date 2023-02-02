'Finance ministry stops budget support for human development programme ENRICH'

The operation of the human development programme – Enhancing Resources and Incapacities of Poor Households towards Elimination of Poverty (ENRICH) – becomes uncertain as the Ministry of Finance has stopped its budget support, said Chairman of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed.

Kazi Khaliquzzaman made the disclosure at a book unveiling programme held at the PKSF building in the capital's Agargaon area Thursday (2 January).

The programme, attended by Prime Minister's Adviser on Economic Affairs Mashiur Rahman as the chief guest, was organised to unveil the research book "Sustainable Development, Human Dignity and Choice: Lessons from the ENRICH Program, Bangladesh" by the international publishing institution Springer Nature.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed said they are facing trouble running the programme as the ministry has stopped its funding for the last three years.

ENRICH, a development programme by the PKSF, was launched in 2010 aiming to address the multidimensionality of poverty and create an environment for disadvantaged people enabling them to live a dignified life.

Dr Md Jashim Uddin, Additional Managing Director of PKSF said, "Another aspect of the ENRICH programme is to continue development rather than excluding anyone.

Professor Martin Greeley of the University of Sussex and Associate Professor of the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University Dr Asif M Shahan and Dr Shubhasish Barua conducted an unbiased study.

Based on results of the research, Springer Nature published the research book. The study revealed that the ENRICH programme is being conducted with all the necessities of human life. It aims to enhance human dignity and the beneficiaries can build their own position in the society.