Fewer vehicles on Dhaka roads on 8th day of strict lockdown 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
30 July, 2021, 10:49 pm

The law enforcers detained 381 people for breaching the lockdown restrictions

The Dhaka streets saw fewer vehicles on Friday, the eighth day of the nationwide 14-day strict lockdown enforced to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19. 

Law enforcers remained alert to restrict movement of people and vehicles and detained 381 people who breached the lockdown restrictions. Of them, 108 were fined Tk67,940. 

In addition, 321 vehicles were fined Tk8.17 lakh by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's traffic wing. 

Fewer vehicles were plying the Dhaka streets yesterday compared to Thursday and almost all the traffic signal points were free from tailbacks.

While visiting the capital's Paltan area yesterday, only a few rickshaws were seen playing roads. The number of private vehicles there was also less yesterday compared to the previous day. 

However, a moderate number of private vehicles along with motorbikes and rickshaws were seen plying the main roads in Banglamotor, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar and Farmgate areas of the city. 

Rahmatullah, a rickshaw puller, said he could earn only Tk430 till 2pm of the day as fewer people went out of their homes on the weekend. He normally earns around Tk700-800 during the same period of a regular working day. 

Traffic Sergeant Morshedul Islam, who was on-duty at Moghbazar, told The Business Standard, "The traffic movements were less on Friday compared to other days due to the weekend and the rainy weather." 
 

