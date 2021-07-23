Strict lockdown: 403 held, 203 more fined in Dhaka 

Members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 403 people and fined 203 others for breaching the Covid-19 restrictions at different places in the capital on the first day of 14-day strict lockdown on Friday.

Besides, the mobile courts of DMP collected Tk1,27,270 fine from 203 people while the traffic division also collected Tk1,060,500 fine from 441 vehicles owners for violating the lockdown regulations.

The country today entered into another 14-day nationwide strict lockdown as the Covid-19 situation deteriorated in the country in past few weeks. The lockdown restrictions came into effect from 6am today, just a day after the end of Eid holidays.

Meanwhile, the number of daily deaths from Covid-19 slightly dropped today as the country reported 166 casualties in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 17 days.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections due to the dominance of the delta variant, single day deaths first crossed the 200-mark on 7 July and the death toll was recorded over 200 most of the days till 20 July, with the highest ever 232 deaths reported on 19 July.

