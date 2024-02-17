Every consumer to come under prepaid gas meter: Nasrul

The state minister is now in Sylhet on a three-day official visit to inspect some gas fields, different projects and inaugurate model petrol pumps and gas supply through pipeline

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: BSS
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said 100 percent prepaid gas meters will be installed within the next four years.

"Every consumer to come under prepaid gas meters within next four years," he said inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner and prepaid meter project's data centre and data recovery centre at Jalalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited (JGTDSL) head office here.

The state minister is now in Sylhet on a three-day official visit to inspect some gas fields, different projects and inaugurate model petrol pumps and gas supply through pipeline.

While visiting JGTDSL head office, Nasrul said, "We want to complete prepaid meters' installation as soon as possible. I talked with different companies. Now, many including the World Bank, ADB want to finance. They will install about 3 million meters".

He also expressed his happiness over the services of JGTDSL.

"They have no system loss and no illegal connections. I saw the data centre and I thought it was great," he said.

The JGTDSL has total customers of 2.21 lakh. Among them, there are 2.19 lakh residential customers.

Already 50 thousand customers have been brought under prepaid meters. A project has been taken up to set up another one and a half lakh meters.

Local lawmakers, managing director of the company and senior officials were present.

