Saber calls for collective action in addressing plastic pollution at UN Environment Assembly

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges regarding plastic pollution and highlighted the treaty on the issue as a blueprint for transformative change.

The minister addressed a round table meeting today (29 February) titled Global Plastic Action Partnership at the 6th United Nations Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya.

The conference, attended by leaders and stakeholders from around the world, highlighted the urgency of tackling plastic pollution and forging a sustainable future.

Saber invited all stakeholders, including government representatives, business leaders, civil society activists, and community members, to join Bangladesh in its endeavour.

In his address, the minister emphasised the need for eradicating plastic pollution and outlined Bangladesh's proactive measures in this regard.

He highlighted Bangladesh's early ban on plastic bags as a pioneering step in plastic regulation, positioning the country as a leader in environmental stewardship.

Acknowledging the significance of the emerging treaty on plastic pollution, the minister underscored Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to addressing plastic waste.

He emphasised collaborative, multi-stakeholder efforts, citing the establishment of a National Plastic Action Partnership as a crucial step towards aligning with the treaty's goals.

Saber outlined a holistic strategy that extends beyond waste management to encompass the reduction of plastic use and the promotion of alternative materials.

He talked about the alignment of this strategy with both the treaty's objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals, signalling Bangladesh's commitment to environmental sustainability and social equity.

As the world transitions towards a circular economy, the minister urged stakeholders to seize the moment and translate collective ambition into tangible results.

Saber highlighted the significance of the treaty as a beacon of hope for the planet and future generations.