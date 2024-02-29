Saber calls for collective action in addressing plastic pollution at UN Environment Assembly

Environment

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 05:15 pm

Related News

Saber calls for collective action in addressing plastic pollution at UN Environment Assembly

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
The minister addressed a round table meeting today (29 February) titled Global Plastic Action Partnership at the 6th United Nations Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Courtesy
The minister addressed a round table meeting today (29 February) titled Global Plastic Action Partnership at the 6th United Nations Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Courtesy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has emphasised the importance of collective action in addressing the complex challenges regarding plastic pollution and highlighted the treaty on the issue as a blueprint for transformative change.

The minister addressed a round table meeting today (29 February) titled Global Plastic Action Partnership at the 6th United Nations Environment Conference in Nairobi, Kenya. 

The conference, attended by leaders and stakeholders from around the world, highlighted the urgency of tackling plastic pollution and forging a sustainable future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saber invited all stakeholders, including government representatives, business leaders, civil society activists, and community members, to join Bangladesh in its endeavour. 

In his address, the minister emphasised the need for eradicating plastic pollution and outlined Bangladesh's proactive measures in this regard. 

He highlighted Bangladesh's early ban on plastic bags as a pioneering step in plastic regulation, positioning the country as a leader in environmental stewardship.

Acknowledging the significance of the emerging treaty on plastic pollution, the minister underscored Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to addressing plastic waste. 

He emphasised collaborative, multi-stakeholder efforts, citing the establishment of a National Plastic Action Partnership as a crucial step towards aligning with the treaty's goals.

Saber outlined a holistic strategy that extends beyond waste management to encompass the reduction of plastic use and the promotion of alternative materials. 

He talked about the alignment of this strategy with both the treaty's objectives and the Sustainable Development Goals, signalling Bangladesh's commitment to environmental sustainability and social equity.

As the world transitions towards a circular economy, the minister urged stakeholders to seize the moment and translate collective ambition into tangible results. 

Saber highlighted the significance of the treaty as a beacon of hope for the planet and future generations.

Top News

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury / UN / Plastic pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

4h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

8h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

Disney plans $8.5bn merger for ailing India unit

2h | Videos
Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

Annual income from lovebird farm in Mymensingh is Tk 5 lakh

5h | Videos
A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

A shoe is made in a minimum of 70-80 steps

20h | Videos
Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

Bangladesh up 7 notches on economic freedom index, score unchanged

8h | Videos