IUCN steps in for sustainable energy transition in Ganges basin

Environment

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:23 pm

Related News

IUCN steps in for sustainable energy transition in Ganges basin

It has initiated a partnership with civil society and media communities of Bangladesh and Nepal

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 09:23 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has initiated a partnership project with the civil society and media communities of Bangladesh and Nepal for the sustainable energy transition in the Ganges River Basin.

To implement the project titled "Civil Society and Media: Partnership for the Sustainability of the Ganges River Basin," IUCN and The Asia Foundation have signed a contract.

The 15-month project has started in December last year with its main objective to strengthen civil society organisations' understanding of options and scenarios for energy and water resource development in the Ganges basin, and build partnerships between civil society and media outlets to promote sustainable and inclusive governance.

"For a sustainable energy transition, civil society and media community have a lot to contribute. They have the foresight to suggest with an option of the energy mix which would be better for the country in the long run," said Raquibul Amin, the country representative at IUCN Bangladesh chapter. 

He was speaking at the first consultation meeting of the project held virtually on Tuesday with the participation of delegates from Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

Vishwa Ranjan Sinha, programme officer at IUCN Asia Regional Office, moderated the meeting.

Speakers at the consultation meeting said that there is increasing regional cooperation on energy among the countries sharing the Ganges River Basin, particularly Bangladesh, India and Nepal.

"Civil Society Organisations can strengthen transparency and inclusion in the investments in energy through broadcasting community voices and sharing data and local knowledge," one of them said.

In 2018, Bangladesh and Nepal signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on energy generation and trade. Regional energy treading initiative centring India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan is also in the making.

Among others, Courtney Weatherby, deputy director for the Southeast Asia Programme at The Stimson Center, spoke at the meeting.  

Top News

IUCN / Ganges Basin / Energy Transition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

8h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

11h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

11h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

12h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

5h | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

5h | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

5h | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 