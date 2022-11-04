Webinar on what to expect from COP-27 Sunday

The Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) has organised a webinar on the occasion of the COP-27 Conference 2022, scheduled to be held on Sunday, to highlight what to expect from the conference and its global importance.

Saber H Chowdhury, president of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who was present on the occasion as the chief guest, said two types of groups attend this conference – countries that are responsible for environmental damage and second, and countries that have been affected like Bangladesh, said a press release.

Both sides discuss and take decisions for mutual benefit. However, the promises made in the previous conferences have not been properly implemented and there is no guarantee that the demands will be fulfilled this year as well, he added.

He also said, "We will present our demands, but we should not stop development in the hope that help will come from there."

As a special guest of the programme, SEED Chief Adviser Qazi Kholiquzzaman said despite the promises of Europe-America, Bangladesh has not received the expected support from them due to various reasons. Bangladesh is not likely to get the help expected for adoption too.

"Although we expect foreign aid we have to complete various tasks on our own. The recent coronavirus and the Russia-Ukraine war have caused a global economic recession, which has not yet fully subsided. Those affected by climate change are falling behind economically, economically and socially. We have to raise awareness in international circles and strongly present our demands there," he added.

SEED President Md Abul Kalam Azad presided over the webinar. In his speech, he said more webinars will be held on 10, 15 and 20 November when all the information of the conference will be discussed so that everyone can be aware of these issues.

Md Ziaul Haque, director of the Environment Department, presented the keynote paper.

Professor Ainun Nishat of Brac University; Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development; M Asaduzzaman, research director of Bangladesh Development Research Centre; Maliha Muzammil, climate finance expert of UNDP Bangladesh, spoke on the occasion among others.