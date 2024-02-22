Govt committed to promote climate-resilient crops: Environment minister

Climate Change

TBS Report
22 February, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 05:23 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is steadfastly dedicated to promoting climate-resilient crops in the country, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today.

"These crops offer a promising solution for ensuring food security in coastal communities," the minister said during a meeting with Dr Pratibha Singh, regional director (South Asia) of the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR), held in his office at the Bangladesh secretariat.

Mrinmoy Guha Neogi, Deputy Project Leader at the University of Western Australia, was also present at the meeting.

The meeting primarily focused on exploring strategies to enhance food security and livelihoods for farmers in coastal regions affected by salinity intrusion. 

The discussion underscored the importance of further research and extension activities to facilitate the adoption of salt-tolerant wheat and pulses among farmers.

ACIAR Director Dr Pratibha Singh said, "The organisation is committed to supporting research and developing climate-resilient crops that can thrive in challenging environments. It is also committed to working with Bangladeshi partners to develop and disseminate these technologies."

Minsiter Saber welcomed the collaboration with ACIAR, noting that salt-tolerant crops can provide essential food and income, particularly in areas where traditional crops struggle to thrive.

He said salt-tolerant wheat and pulses have the potential to make a significant difference for farmers in southern Bangladesh. 

Later, Uma Bhattacharya, trustee of the Swaniti Initiative, a research foundation based in New Delhi, met with the Environment Minister at his office.

