British Council announces top 10 communicators in climate science competition ahead of COP26

The British Council has recently announced the names of the ten international finalists who will compete at the 'FameLab Climate Change Communicators Online Final' to be held in September 2021.

The ten shortlisted finalists have been selected by the adjudicators based on video entrants, a three-minute video talks on the theme of 'Trust in Climate Science' from around the world.

The video entries focused on myriads of climate science topics to tackle the climate crisis, ranging from clean energy to coral reef preservation.

A Bangladeshi contestant named Arka Chakraborty, a student at KUET make a place on the finalist list.



The other finalists are - Aditi Chandra, engineer and entrepreneur at Kay Bouvet Engineering, India; Danny Joseph Daniels, CVO at Lombris, Mexico; Emiliane Daher Pereira, researcher at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; John Leo Algo, Deputy Executive Director for Programs and Campaigns at Living Laudato Si' Philippines, Philippines; Larissa Cunha Pinheiro, PhD student in Nuclear Engineering at Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Mayur Bonkile, PhD student at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India; Minh Anh Le, research assistant at Institute of Health, Economics and Technology, Viet Nam; Navjeet Kaur, PhD student at University of Mumbai, India and Pallavi Pokharel, a recent graduate of Kathmandu University, Nepal.

The finalists will now take part in online training and networking activities, including a two-day online masterclass with the leading science communicator Wendy Sadler.

After the final, the top FameLab Climate Change Communicator will progress through to the FameLab International Online Final to be held in November 2021, one of the world's leading science communication competitions.

Adrian Fenton, Senior Consultant in Public Engagement at the British Council, said that it's been so inspiring to have received such high quality, personal entries from around the world from individuals who share our passion for building trust in climate science.'

The FameLab Climate Change Communicators International Online Final will be streamed on the British Council's YouTube channel on 28 September.

