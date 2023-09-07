3 MoUs likely to be signed during PM's India visit: Momen

Three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed between Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi to attend the G-20 Leaders' Summit on 8-10 September, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said today.

"Before the bilateral meeting with two prime ministers, three MoUs are likely to be signed," Momen said at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The MoUs are 'Cooperation in the agriculture research sector', 'Cultural exchange' and 'Simplification of financial transactions between the common people of the two countries', reports BSS.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh is participating in all the meetings of the 18th G-20 hosted by India, presenting its stance and recommendations on various issues, which have been well-received by the participating countries, including the host country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave the country on Friday on a Biman's special flight to attend the 18th meeting of G20 (Group of Twenty) at the invitation of Indian premier Narendra Modi.



On 8 September, Bangladesh premier will attend the bilateral meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the afternoon.

Trade in Ruble, speedy completion of Rooppur plant to be discussed with Russian foreign minister

With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov due in Dhaka this afternoon – the first such visit since Bangladesh's independence – Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said he will press his Russian counterpart for the speedy completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.

"There will also be discussions on means of [securing] timely equipment imports, fertilizer procurement, the Rohingya issue, and trading in the Ruble," Momen said during the briefing.

The minister mentioned that Bangladesh purchases fertiliser from Russia, but there are transportation challenges.

"We will hold discussions to find an effective solution."

He also mentioned that Russia has already undertaken initiatives to address certain issues in order to streamline trade between the two countries.

The minister noted that discussions have been ongoing for quite some time regarding commercial transactions in the local currencies of both countries.

He also addressed the inconveniences associated with trading in local currencies other than the dollar, primarily due to the scarcity of Rubles in Bangladesh.

"Trading in local currencies cannot be conducted at will. We require a suitable framework for this. I am uncertain if such a framework currently exists," he added.

Sergey Lavrov is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh at 5:15pm today.

He is slated to hold a meeting, a dinner, and a joint press briefing with his Bangladeshi counterpart tonight.

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, the Russian Foreign Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka for India on Friday.