S Alam Group's Banshkhali plant to add more electricity to national grid soon

Energy

UNB
07 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

S Alam Group's Banshkhali plant to add more electricity to national grid soon

UNB
07 June, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 10:06 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

S Alam Group's 1320 MW Banshkhali power plant is going to add more electricity to the national grid.

"The SS Power Plant is going to provide maximum electricity of its capacity to the national grid in the next one or two weeks, scheduled before Eid-ul-Azha. It is expected that it will help improve the current power supply situation", said a press release of the group.

The SS Power Plant, known as Banshkhali power, located at Gondamara, Banshkhali of Chattogram, is now supplying a maximum of 200 MW of electricity to the national grid.

It said the power plant has made all the preparations to produce power at full capacity very soon.

The Power Plant's other unit is also in the process of supplying electricity to the national grid. This will play a role in reducing the power crisis and bringing relief to the public.

On 24 May, one of the two units of the SS Power Plant started supplying electricity to the national grid on an experimental basis.

The power plant's coal has already arrived from China to be used as fuel at the power plant. Another shipment of coal is expected to arrive in Chattogram by this month.

The SS Power Plant said in the press release, "We are expecting the SS Power Plant will supply electricity at maximum capacity with one unit very soon. This will greatly reduce the unbearable suffering caused by load shedding".

"We already have sufficient stock of coal as fuel, and another consignment is expected to reach Chattogram by this month", it reads. 

S Alam Group, one of the leading conglomerates in the country, built "SS Power Plant," the thermal power plant, in partnership with prominent Chinese power plant construction company "Sepco 3," at a cost of 2.6 billion USD (about Tk28,000 crore).

Bangladesh / Top News

Banshkhali coal power plant / Load Shedding / power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

9h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

13h | Panorama
Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

10h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

8h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

9h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

1d | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection