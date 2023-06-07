S Alam Group's Banshkhali plant to add more electricity to national grid soon

S Alam Group's 1320 MW Banshkhali power plant is going to add more electricity to the national grid.

"The SS Power Plant is going to provide maximum electricity of its capacity to the national grid in the next one or two weeks, scheduled before Eid-ul-Azha. It is expected that it will help improve the current power supply situation", said a press release of the group.

The SS Power Plant, known as Banshkhali power, located at Gondamara, Banshkhali of Chattogram, is now supplying a maximum of 200 MW of electricity to the national grid.

It said the power plant has made all the preparations to produce power at full capacity very soon.

The Power Plant's other unit is also in the process of supplying electricity to the national grid. This will play a role in reducing the power crisis and bringing relief to the public.

On 24 May, one of the two units of the SS Power Plant started supplying electricity to the national grid on an experimental basis.

The power plant's coal has already arrived from China to be used as fuel at the power plant. Another shipment of coal is expected to arrive in Chattogram by this month.

The SS Power Plant said in the press release, "We are expecting the SS Power Plant will supply electricity at maximum capacity with one unit very soon. This will greatly reduce the unbearable suffering caused by load shedding".

"We already have sufficient stock of coal as fuel, and another consignment is expected to reach Chattogram by this month", it reads.

S Alam Group, one of the leading conglomerates in the country, built "SS Power Plant," the thermal power plant, in partnership with prominent Chinese power plant construction company "Sepco 3," at a cost of 2.6 billion USD (about Tk28,000 crore).