Russia sends heavy equipment to Rooppur nuke plant by air

Energy

Eyamin Sajid
13 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:20 pm

Related News

Russia sends heavy equipment to Rooppur nuke plant by air

Eyamin Sajid
13 March, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 10:20 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Highlights

  • The 84-tonne equipment reached Dhaka on Sunday noon
  • Russia used to send the power plant cargoes by sea
  • Maritime curbs forced Moscow switching to airways
  • If situation does not ease up, cargo planes might continue the hauling

Amid sanctions by the USA and its allies on Russia in response to invasion of Ukraine, Moscow for the first time has shifted heavy nuclear power plant equipment to Bangladesh's Rooppur by air.

A special cargo flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday noon to offload the 84-tonne cargo, which is, according to the tag the consignment, the "Embedded Components of Fasteners of Passive Core Flooding System Hydro-Accumulator" of the nuke plant.

To fit in with the changed circumstances following the West's sanctions and restrictions that include maritime restrictions too, Russia has chosen the airways to send necessary equipment to the project site, said sources at Rooppur Power plant and Dhaka Airport.

The equipment later will be mobilised to the project site in Pabna's Ishurdi by road, said the officials.

Rosatom, the State Nuclear Energy Corporation of Russia, used to ship required equipment of Bangladesh's maiden nuclear power plant by sea.

Officials at Rooppur Power Plant said all the heavy equipment of the two units of the project have already shipped to Bangladesh, including steam generators and reactor pressure vessels.

If the sanctions by the West continue deterring Russia from using shipment by sea, Moscow then will continue the supply by air, said the sources.

The Rooppur NPP is designed and constructed by Rosatom. The plant will consist of two Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor power units with an expected life cycle of 60 years and a provision extension for another 20 years.

Top News / Industry

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

9h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

10h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

11h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1h | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1h | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

2h | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings