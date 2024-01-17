Genex Infrastructure to set up 10 EV charging stations by March eying BYD EV users

Genex Infrastructure Limited is planning to set up 10 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Bangladesh by March.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CG Runner Bangladesh Ltd in this regard, according to a press statement issued Tuesday (16 January).

Genex is eying a comprehensive nationwide EV charging network beside the major highways mainly to serve the BYD EV users as CG Runner as the sole distributor of the world's top selling EV is going to launch its first model by then.

At present, there are four dedicated EV charging stations in Bangladesh and experts have called for rapidly increasing the number so that people shift to EVs, instead of burning fossil fuel.

The MoU signed between CG Runner Bangladesh and Genex Infrastructure took place at the Runner Head office in the capital on Tuesday. CG Runner Bangladesh Chairman Hafizur Rahman Khan, Vice Chairman Md Mozammel Hossain and Genex Infrastructure Managing Director Mohammed Tanzidul Alam and Chief Operating Officer Syed Shafiqul Hassan were present at the signing ceremony.

To inspire the adoption of EV vehicles in the country, Bangladesh has recently established new EV policies including the Charging Station Installation Policy.

The government has recently adopted the Electric Motor Vehicle Registration and Operation Guideline 2023 with a view to ensuring that 30% of vehicles are electric by 2030. To achieve this target, it is important that a nationwide charging network is developed so that more people feel inspired to buy electric vehicles.

In line with that, Genex Infrastructure Limited plans to develop and install 10 charging stations around Dhaka city and several national highways by March 2024 and build a sustainable charging network across the country by installing more charging stations throughout the year.

According to the MoU signed yesterday, the customers of CG Runner BD Ltd will get priority in the charging process, for uninterrupted and convenient charging experiences for their electric vehicles.

"We are all working towards attaining the Smart Bangladesh vision. However, climate change can easily undermine or reverse all our hard work. We aim to work to promote the growth of electric vehicles in Bangladesh and ensure that customers can get uninterrupted and convenient access to charging stations," said Hafizur Rahman Khan.

Mohammed Tanzidul Alam said, "The need for charging stations will soon rise as more people will shift to electric vehicles. Our highly skilled and dedicated EPC team is eager to ensure proper completion of the project."