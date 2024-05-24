FERB awarded for contributions to the power and energy sector

Energy

TBS Report
24 May, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 02:37 pm

FERB awarded for contributions to the power and energy sector

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at Dhaka University yesterday (23 May).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) has been honoured with an award by the National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo 2024 authorities for its significant contributions to the power and energy sector of Bangladesh. 

The award-giving ceremony was held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban at Dhaka University yesterday (23 May).

The award was received by FERB Chairman Md Shamim Jahangir. The event saw the participation of numerous dignitaries, including government officials and industry experts. 

The 24th session of the National Renewable Energy Conference and Green Expo was jointly organised by the Dhaka University Institute of Energy and the GreenTech Foundation, with support from USAID, SREDA, IDCOL, and BSREA.

Organisers highlighted FERB's over two-decade-long commitment to the power and energy sector. They praised the impactful work of FERB members and acknowledged their substantial contributions to the sector's development. The organisers also expressed their interest in providing fellowships to FERB members starting next year.

In addition to the recognition received by FERB, crests were awarded to the members of its Executive Committee for 2024-25. 

Honourees included Vice Chairman Lutfor Rahman Kakon (Daily Amader Shomoy), Executive Director Serajul Islam Siraj (Barta24.com), Director of Development and Finance Hasnain Imtiaz (Daily Samakal), Director of Research and Training Nazmul Haque Likhan (Daily Desh Rupantor), Director of Data Bank Md Yamin (AFP), Director of Entertainment and Welfare Mujib Masud (Daily Jugantor), and Executive Members Ashraful Islam (Daily Naya Diganta), Hasan Azad (Daily Kalbela), Shahed Siddiqui (Independent TV), and Fayez Ahmed Khan Tushar (Daily Sangbad). Special recognition was also given to the founding member and Editor of Energy & Power, Mollah Amzad Hossain.

The conference and expo included high-level exhibitions and four seminars, featuring participation from government ministers, bureaucrats, academics, renewable energy sector businessmen, entrepreneurs, development partners, and ambassadors from Germany and Sweden, as well as representatives from the European Union.

