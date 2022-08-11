Explain fuel price hike to people: PM to energy ministry, BPC

Energy

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Explain fuel price hike to people: PM to energy ministry, BPC

The Cabinet also approved a draft law with 10 yrs in jail, and a Tk10 lakh fine for selling stolen government drugs

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Explain fuel price hike to people: PM to energy ministry, BPC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to spell out the reasons behind the fuel price hike to the people of the country.

"The ministry and the BPC have already explained their stance to the people earlier and to the Cabinet during today's meeting with the premier in the chair…The prime minister directed them to explain it again to the people," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Asked about any possibility of a decrease in fuel prices, he said the ministry will clear everything through a press conference.

On 5 August, the government increased fuel oil prices 42.5% to 51.6%, the highest in 20 years, dealing a big blow to people already overwhelmed by skyrocketing prices of essential goods amid record inflation.

The Energy and Mineral Resources Division hiked diesel and kerosene prices by Tk34 per litre to Tk114 and octane and petrol prices by Tk46 per litre to Tk135 and Tk130, respectively.

The announcement drew severe criticism from the people and various political parties.

After the Cabinet meeting, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters, "The state minister for energy presented the import cost and various other costs including value-added tax (VAT) at the meeting. He also mentioned how much income will be generated if fuel oil is sold at the new rates. Besides, he presented the comparative current prices of fuel oil in Bangladesh and other countries, which showed prices here are lower than in neighbouring countries."

The price of fuel has been set in coordination with neighbouring countries. Even after the hike, the government is counting a Tk8 loss per litre of diesel, he said.

Regarding the increase in the prices of essentials due to the fuel price hike, the commerce minister said, "The road transport and bridges ministry sets the transport fare. Discussions are underway to find precise information on how much the transport cost per kilometre will rise due to the fuel price hike."

Meanwhile, officials of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division told The Business Standard that the Division has directed the BPC and Petrobangla to prepare a proposal to reduce the existing VAT along with the import duty on fuel oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) to a reasonable rate.

After receiving proposals from these two organisations, the energy division will write to the Ministry of Finance to reduce the VAT, the officials said.

Before increasing the price of diesel and kerosene in November last year, the energy division also wrote to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to reduce the VAT even as the price of fuel oil rose in the international market.

BPC Chairman ABM Azad said on Wednesday that it is a matter for the NBR to decide on reducing the VAT on fuel oil.

But last week, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem told reporters that reducing the VAT on fuel oil is a policy decision of the government.

The Cabinet on Thursday also approved in principle, the draft of The Drugs Act 2022, with tougher punishments, to prevent malpractice by producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines, Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

According to the draft law, a person will be jailed for 10 years with a Tk10 lakh maximum fine if found guilty of producing, storing and selling counterfeit or adulterated medicines as well as selling stolen government drugs, said the cabinet secretary.

The jail period and fine were 3 years and Tk2 lakh respectively in the previous ordinance.

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has been instructed to remain vigilant in this regard. Courts will be set up in each district to try cases against unscrupulous traders, he said.

The Cabinet passed the State Acquisition and Tenancy (Amendment) Act 2022, with a view to bringing a minor change in the existing law to reduce pending cases.

Tribunals will be set up in each district where assistant judges or senior assistant judges will be given the authority to try cases, while district judges will act as the appeal authority until a formal tribunal is formed as per the draft law, Anwarul Islam said.

The Cabinet approved the draft of the National Industry Policy 2022, to accelerate the economic progress of Bangladesh through industrialisation with the balanced use of local raw materials and resources, alongside cashing in on the 4th industrial revolution, he said.

The meeting also cleared the proposal for ratification of two agreements to be signed with Saudi Arabia and Serbia, the cabinet secretary said.

The deeds are the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, and the agreement between Bangladesh and Serbia concerning visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

12h | Pursuit
Women were more likely to report leaving the workforce between March 2020 and September 2021 than their male counterparts. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Being single and smart is bad for your career if you are a woman

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

Control on liquor import boosts local Carew sales

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

Is Bangladesh losing opportunity to sent more expats to the Middle East?

2h | Videos
When hassles at airport will come to an end?

When hassles at airport will come to an end?

4h | Videos
How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

How to spot a Pyramid Scheme?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Infographic: TBS
Banking

Dollar rate will be left to market after two months: Governor

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system