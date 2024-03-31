Diesel, kerosene prices slashed by Tk2.25 per litre for April

The government has reduced fuel oil prices for April 2024 under the automatic fuel oil pricing system aligned with the international market that came into effect this month.

According to the new rates, per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106 in April, a Tk2.25 drop from March prices, reads a gazette notification of the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. issued today (31 March).

The prices of octane and petrol have been kept unchanged to Tk126 and Tk122, respectively, states the notification.

The new rates will come into effect on 1 April 2024.