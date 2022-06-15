Decision on raising petroleum prices soon: Finance minister

Energy

UNB
15 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Decision on raising petroleum prices soon: Finance minister

UNB
15 June, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 04:51 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said a decision on raising the petroleum prices will come soon.

"You will get informed whenever the decision is made," he told reporters while virtually briefing on the outcomes of the two consecutive meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday.

He said the government always tries to bear the load when price of any product goes up in the international market.

"But when the cost goes up excessively, the government shares the load with people," he said.

He, however, did not respond to an information that the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has made a profit of about Tk50,000 crore since 2015.

Mustafa Kamal said the government's view is to give lesser pain to people.

Responding to another question, he said the country's stock market will see the impacts of the steps announced in the recently unveiled national budget for 2022-23.

The budget implementation will begin from the next month and then you will see the impacts, he adding, there are many things in the budget for the stock market.

He claimed that the country's economy is in better position compared to the economies of other countries.

The finance minister admitted that a good amount of foreign exchange is being outflowed from the country due to employment of a huge number of foreign nationals in Bangladesh. But the accurate figure of the remittance-outflow is held by the departments concerned, he said.

Many of our garment industries have to employ foreign nationals to promote their export. "This is a vice-versa. But despite that our remittance inflow will continue to grow".         

Kamal again defended the government's recent amnesty for the money laundereders and black money whitening steps saying that money becomes black due to the flawed system of the government.

Due to the flaws in the government system, people get the change to evade taxes, he added.   

Economy / Markets

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Petroleum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

2h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

5h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

5h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

2h | Videos
Steps to follow for higher education in the US

Steps to follow for higher education in the US

2h | Videos
New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

4h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market