Chinese firm to build solar power plant in Bangladesh

A Chinese firm has been contracted to build a solar power plant in Bangladesh.

A total of three solar power plants were approved by the Bangladesh cabinet on Wednesday (27 September).

A joint venture of Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering Co Ltd of China, Air Waves Pvt Limited and Moni Traders Limited will set up 70-MW solar power plant in Bandarban from which the BPDB will buy per unit of power at $9.99 (equivalent to Tk10.96) for a period of 20 years.

With the three approvals, the government awarded contracts to establish solar power plants of more than 1000MW in the past six months.