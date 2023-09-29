Chinese firm to build solar power plant in Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 12:59 pm

Related News

Chinese firm to build solar power plant in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 12:59 pm
Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited
Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

A Chinese firm has been contracted to build a solar power plant in Bangladesh.

A total of three solar power plants were approved by the Bangladesh cabinet on Wednesday (27 September).

A joint venture of Fujian Yongfu Power Engineering Co Ltd of China, Air Waves Pvt Limited and Moni Traders Limited will set up 70-MW solar power plant in Bandarban from which the BPDB will buy per unit of power at $9.99 (equivalent to Tk10.96) for a period of 20 years.

With the three approvals, the government awarded contracts to establish solar power plants of more than 1000MW in the past six months.

Bangladesh / Top News

energy / Solar / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

4h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

What will be the problem for Bangladesh due to the US sanctions on the ACU?

1h | TBS Economy