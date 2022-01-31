BPDB gets new chairman

Engineer Md Mahbubur Rahman has been appointed as the 38th chairman of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) on 31 January.

Before joining as chairman, he was serving as the the member (company affairs and distribution) of BPDB.

Mahbubur Rahman joined Siddhirganj Power Station of Bangladesh Power Development Board on September 1, 1986 as an assistant after obtaining BSc Engineering (Civil) degree from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the same year.

Later, he worked as sub-divisional engineer and executive engineer at Siddhirganj 210 MW Thermal Power Station Construction Project, as director IPP Cell-1, director IPP Cell-3 and as chief engineer private generation.

He did his MSc Engineering (Hydro-Power) degree from the Norwegian University of Engineering and Technology, Norway in 1995 with a full scholarship from the Norwegian government. He later obtained MBA degree from Bangladesh. Besides, he also completed various professional courses from Oxford University of United Kingdom, Kochi University of Japan and Melbourne Institute of Technology of Australia.

Mahbubur Rahman was born in Shariatpur district on 1 Sepember, 1963.



